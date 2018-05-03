Skateboarder airlifted to Sacred Heart in serious condition after collision

KENNEWICK, WA - At around 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a 17 year old boy riding a skateboard was hit by a vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.

Kennewick Police say the boy was riding his skateboard on 6th avenue. He didn't stop at the stop sign, and as he was crossing the intersection at Rainier St., he was hit by a white Toyota. Police say he wasn't wearing a helmet, and hit his head. He was taken to Trios Health in serious condition, and then later airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane. Due to his age, police are not releasing his name..

The driver of the car complied with police, and neither alcohol, nor drugs, nor speed are being considered factors.

Rainier between 5th and 7th was blocked off for a couple of hours, while police investigated. The scene has since been cleared.

Right now, no charges have been filed.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for the 17 year old. For more visit: https://www.gofundme.com/udrvxh-helping-eddie