KPD arrests 2 people for trespassing

Kennewick, WA- Kennewick police arrested two people for trespassing at an abandoned home. 

According to police, they got a call about 10 p.m. Thursday night about a possible burglary at a home on Entiat ave near north Jean street. 

When they got there, they found 24-year-old Jessica Conover and 43-year-old Jason Wagner.  They were booked into the Benton County jail for trespassing and drug charges. 

