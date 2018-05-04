KPD arrests 2 people for trespassing

Officers say no one got hurt. The man is described as having an average build and wearing a mask covering his face. If you know anything, please call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.

Kennewick, WA- Kennewick police arrested two people for trespassing at an abandoned home.

According to police, they got a call about 10 p.m. Thursday night about a possible burglary at a home on Entiat ave near north Jean street.

When they got there, they found 24-year-old Jessica Conover and 43-year-old Jason Wagner. They were booked into the Benton County jail for trespassing and drug charges.