Comfort care services available in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - The recent death of former First Lady Barbara Bush has left many questioning and wondering what comfort care is. Compass Care & Cottage in the Meadow offer palliative care services for patients having a diagnosis that requires a plan for end of life care.

Comfort care services relieve patients of suffering while focusing on improving quality of life for them and their families either in a care facility or in the comfort of their home. Hospice care offers comprehensive care and support to terminally ill patients and their families. In addition to providing support and comfort, hospice care focuses on providing pain and symptom management.

Palliative care focuses on a patient living their best life when they're facing a terminal illness. If you are interested in any of these services, contact Compass Care for more information 509-574-3606, or visit them online at yakimacompasscare.com.