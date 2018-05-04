Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, WA - One of the Pacific Northwest's biggest Cinco de Mayo Celebrations is happening this weekend in the Yakima Valley.

With over 100 vendors, dancing horses, live music and entertainment there is plenty of fun for the whole family. Sunnyside's Cinco de Mayo celebration is one of the largest Hispanic celebrations happening in Washington this weekend. The event starts today at 12 p.m., Saturday it opens 11 a.m., and Sunday it opens at 12 p.m. It's taking place in Downtown Sunnyside in Central Park by 6th St. and Edison.

For more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/844384032434965/