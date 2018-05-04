Challenge of Champions Tour back in Hermiston - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HERMISTON, OR - The Challenge of Champions Tour is back in Hermiston for another year of bull riding.

The event starts on May 5th at 7:30 p.m. and will be taking place at the Umatilla fairgrounds.

