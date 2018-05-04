Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Hamel!

KENNEWICK, WA - Time again for a Classroom Makeover surprise. This time, we surprised second grade teacher, Bec Hamel, at Canyon View Elementary School in Kennewick. She's been a teacher for almost 20 years.

A parent of one of her students nominated her saying Mrs. Hamel is an amazing teacher with excellent classroom management who makes learning fun for her students.

"Oh, they're my heart," Mrs. Hamel said. "I worry about them when I go home. They're my heart and soul. I always say I have 23 kids plus my two at home."

Mrs. Hamel will get a $250 check to spend on classroom supplies. She tells us she will probably use it to add to the classroom library.

