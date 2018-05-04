Walla Walla PD investigating potential abduction

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Police Department is investigating a suspicious call they got around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 3.

Witnesses reported hearing someone screaming for help in the 900 block of Isaacs Avenue. They saw a gold or tan pickup truck leaving eastbound on Isaacs Avenue, and it appeared as though there were multiple people in the truck with two in the truck bed holding down a third person.

At this time, there have been no reported missing persons and it is unclear what happened.

Detectives are treating this case as a potential abduction until other information proves otherwise.

If anyone has any relevant information, contact Walla Walla Dispatch at 509-527-1960.