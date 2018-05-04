Hometown Proud and Fun: Dayton

DAYTON, WA - For our very first Hometown Proud and Fun of the year, we picked Dayton... where we visited the gorgeous Weinhard Hotel lobby in the heart of downtown. We spent the entire day exploring all that Dayton has to offer, including a gem that's been there for over a century.

Taking a trip into Dayton, one of the first places you'll see is Elk Drug. Opening in town back in 1889, the business has deep roots there, with only six owners in its over 120-year history.

Inside, you'll get your standard pharmacy fare; but, take a few steps to your left and you'll get a taste of some of the best old fashioned treats this side of the Columbia River.

When asked why he decided to take on such a historic place, owner Sean Thurston says the choice was easy.

"Dayton is a great, little, small town that wasn't one that wasn't drying up or going away - it has a lot of good things going for it," Thurston said. "We knew we could have a business here that would sustain and be successful, and would be a great place to raise kids."