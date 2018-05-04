Local radio station raises over $4M to pay off some Tri-Citians' medical debt

5-9-18 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The medical debt in the Tri-Cities will be a little smaller thanks to a fundraiser by a local radio station.

94.9 The Wolf paired up with RIP Medical Debt for a three-day fundraiser that ended Saturday. Jennifer and Adam, the radio hosts, said that people who live in the Tri-Cities weren't the only ones who donated. In fact they had people call from all across Washington State and the country.

The numbers came in on Sunday and they raised $48,494.33. RIP Medical Debt purchases the debt for pennies on a dollar meaning that for every $1,000 raised, $100,000 is matched. Thus, the $48,494.33 turned into more than 4.8 million dollars.

Jen and Adam said the money is now going to RIP Medical Debt who will purchase the debt in bulk and start sending out yellow envelopes in the mail. They will be sent out at random and at a later date, so if you see a yellow envelope in your mailbox, don't throw it away!

Jennifer Little says having medical debt is a problem that hits close to home for her and her family.

"My middle son Jaz was three years old when he was diagnosed with Chron's disease," said show host Jennifer Little. "They knew we didn't have insurance. We knew that just hanging the chemo bag was over fifteen thousand dollars. For us, it was a no-brainer… take my car, take our house, just keep my boy alive."

Jennifer and Adam plan to do the fundraiser specifically for our area again next year. In the meantime, you can still donate to RIP Medical Debt. However, there is no guarantee that money will go towards the Tri-Cities.

For more visit: https://www.ripmedicaldebt.org/donate/

-----------------------

5-4-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

KENNEWICK, WA - Making a Million Dollar Difference, that's something the country radio station 94.9 The Wolf is doing across the Tri-Cities this week.

94.9 The Wolf is raising money that will go towards paying off medical debt.

Radio show hosts Jen and Adam partnered with an organization called RIP Medical Debt, which purchases medical debt for pennies on the dollar. The show hosts originally reached out to RIP asking if the Tri-Cities would even qualify for this program, and sure enough, the Tri-Cities exceeds well over a million dollars in medical debt.

As the phone calls came in today with donations anywhere from ten dollars to a thousand dollars, Jennifer was completely overwhelmed with emotions.

Jennifer and Adam say they've already exceeded their million dollar goal and now it's only up from here. If you would like to donate, the fundraiser will continue through tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.

You can call (509)222-0949 and make your donation over the phone to one of their volunteers, or text "wolf" to 50155 and follow the directions.

Visit this link for more information:

http://d1402.cms.socastsrm.com/adam-jens-million-dollar-difference/?preview=true