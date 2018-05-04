YAKIMA, WA - Cinco de Mayo is this weekend, and several communities are celebrating through a festival with lots of good food and live music.

Every year, the Cinco de Mayo festival in Yakima keeps growing by inviting new vendors and performers. The two-day festival is put together by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and this year they say close to 70 vendors will be there.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. both days and is expected to bring in over 20,000 people between both days. Aside from the vendors and the community, the mariachi and several regional Mexican bands performing will also help bring in large amounts of revenue for the City.

"Not only do the vendors stay here; especially those out of town vendors, of course they have to by here, they eat here and of course they stay overnight here at the different hotels and different places, but the vendors shop here locally," said Maria Rodriguez with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "The vendors that we have they will go to Costco, they will go to Cash and Carry or other stores here locally."

Rodriguez says the event showcases the Hispanic culture in the town and kicks off festival season in Yakima.

The festival will be on Yakima Avenue between 1st and 3rd Streets.