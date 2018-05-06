Buffalo Wild Wings employee gets random act of kindness

KENNEWICK, WA - Buffalo Wild Wings is most commonly known for their….wings, but now the one in Kennewick will be known for something a little different - a random act of kindness.

Tod Apendaile has worked for Buffalo Wild Wings for almost two years now, but it wasn't until just a couple days ago that he received a random act of kindness.

Two brothers who are regulars at the Kennewick Buffalo Wind Wings recently noticed Tod's wheelchair wheels are zip-tied up to hold them together. The brothers instantly knew they had to do something about it.

"One of them approached me and was like, 'hey, I'm going to see what I can do about those tires,'" Apendaile said. "Two days later they brought me a whole new set of tires. I've priced them. They're not cheap."

The two brothers, David and Raul Pimental, both work at Permobil, which manufactures wheelchairs and is also where Apendaile's wheelchair is from.

"First thing that we noticed was Tod," David said. "We saw his wheelchair and noticed it needed some work. We knew we needed to take action."

The brothers went to their company managers and asked for a new set of wheels. The Permobil managers acknowledged their request and went ahead and gave them the new wheels.

"I'm still in awe just that we went out of our way to help him," expressed David.

Not only did the two brothers bring the wheels to Apendaile, but they also installed the wheels for him.

Now that Tod is a few days into using his new wheels, he says his mobility has gotten a whole lot better.