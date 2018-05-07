MOMapalooza-Moms & Mimosas

Event Location: Courtyard by Marriott-480 Columbia Point Dr-Richland

Event Date: May 12th,2018

Time of the Event: 10am-3pm

Join us for our 2nd annual Mother’s Day MOMapalooza- Moms & Mimosa fundraiser benefitting iMPACT Tri Cities Compassion Center. We will be taking donations of tangible items for iMPACT. Receive 2 FREE tickets to a gift basket when you bring a donation! Swag Bags for the 1st 50 shoppers, a no host Mimosa & Bloody Mary bar, raffle baskets, and more! Raffle tickets available to purchase at the front door. Lots of great vendor prizes you can win! Over 25 local MOMpreneurs available to help you find that perfect gift for the Mom you love! Pick up a little something for yourself too– you deserve it! https://www.facebook.com/events/359756521170578/