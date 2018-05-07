Business Spotlight: Adore Decor in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Adore Décor is giving old furniture and décor new life and offering Yakima a unique shopping experience.

This brand new décor shop in downtown Yakima offers fun old and new pieces perfect for any home. Carrie Bertrand and her mother Sandy Bertrand have set out to create shabby chic pieces out of old vintage décor. They're both passionate about giving old pieces new life and giving homes a new look.

The store is on 30 N Second St. in Yakima. They're open Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., Fridays 10 A.M. to 7 P.M., and Saturdays 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. Carrie is also available to help with any design questions and will open via appointments by calling (509) 426-2403. Make sure to check out their website, www.adoredecorstore.com and Facebook for furniture and home décor items, https://www.facebook.com/adoredecoryakima/