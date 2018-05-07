Registration open for Trios Foundation Golf Classic

KENNEWICK, WA - Registration is now open for the 19th annual Trios Foundation Golf Classic. The tournament will be held on June 15th at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick. The tournaments purpose is to raise funds for women's health screenings that are offered to uninsured and under insured women in the Tri-Cities.

The event will offer morning and afternoon shotgun times of 7:30 am and 1 pm. Registration closes on June 11th.