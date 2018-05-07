Hawaii goes into state of emergency evacuation as lava spreads over island

HAWAII - Earthquakes and a volcanic eruption continue in Hawaii right now. The National Guard has called in thousands of people who have been evacuated, and some have already lost their homes.

Scientists are saying conditions could actually get worse before they get any better. As of Sunday, an eleventh fissure - or crack - opened up near the volcano, sending more lava towards homes.

Amber Makukane is one of those residents who was evacuated and lost everything - her home and all of her belongings.

"My son asks, 'Mommy can we go home?" said Makulane.

Her home up went up in flames within minutes. When she was asked to evacuate, the only thing she took were a few trash bags full of her belongings.

As of late, the entire island has been called into a state of emergency evacuation. Smoke and ash also continues to fill the air… calling for a code red air quality warning near the volcano.

"What we call a hot zone is a very extremely risky zone," said Civil Defense Administrator, Talmadge Magno. "People need to be out of that area."

Scientist say the eruption could continue for days or even weeks. While the evacuation orders are still in place, some people are being allowed back into their homes to pick up pets, medications and other valuable items.