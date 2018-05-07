One local, one a Boston Marathon winner: Paralympians talk overcoming obstacles

RICHLAND, WA - This year's Boston Marathon had a lot of notable moments, including one winner who is nothing short of inspiring.

Tatyana McFadden spent the first six years of her life walking on her hands after being abandoned by her birth mother at an orphanage in the former Soviet Union. Born with spina bifida, a condition leaving a hole in her spine, not having a wheelchair wasn't going to stop her from keeping up with the other kids.

After being adopted, McFadden went into sports and excelled beyond her wildest dreams.

Fast-forward 23 years and she's now a 4-time Paralympian who's just won the 2018 Boston Marathon.

"We're in a really great position being elite athletes and we happen to have a physical disability, and so I think that kind of made it really special," said McFadden.

We also had the chance to speak with one of her teammates, local superstar Chelsea McClammer from Richland, who roomed with McFadden during her first Paralympics in Beijing.

A 2-time Paralympian herself, McClammer overcame a spinal injury at six years old and became the youngest member of the U.S. Paralympic track and field team.

Both McFadden and McClammer hope that their accomplishments raise awareness and show people of all ages that no matter what obstacles you may face, sports can be easily accessible and attainable to all who want to participate.

"Sport can be used as an outlet, for like any negative feelings towards what's going on in your life," McClammer said. "But it's also huge in providing opportunities."

Their biggest message was to make sure people knew just how important adaptive sports are for everyone.

The ladies were in town using their new chairs that were designed to help them get around and train more effectively.