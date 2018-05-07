Test your "selfie" with a Visit Tri-Cities scavenger hunt!

KENNEWICK, WA - For National Travel and Tourism Week, Visit Tri-Cities is celebrating... and all you need is a phone and maybe a selfie stick.

It's called a "Selfie Scavenger Hunt." Visit Tri-Cities is offering a prize to a lucky winner who goes to all the locations on the list, takes a selfie, and turns them in. They are trying to encourage people who live here or are just visiting to tour the Tri-Cities.

The rules are simple: just post the selfies on social media with the hashtag #visittricities.

Even the president and CEO of Visit Tri-Cities is joining in on the hunt.

"I did it this morning," said Michael Novakovich. "So, I hit all five locations. I won't be eligible to win of course but I still went out to take pictures."

Our reporter even joined the scavenger hunt himself, taking pictures in front of the lighthouse on Clover Island, the REACH Museum in Kennewick, and also the Franklin County Courthouse.

Novakovich says the idea is to be as creative as possible.

"One of our staff members was getting creative," Novakovich explained. "We were talking, 'how do we celebrate Travel and Tourism Week and how do we let those people outside of our region know about all the wonderful things we have going on in the Tri-Cities? Why don't we activate our community to go out and share their pictures with us and do it via social media?'"

With two pictures left for us to get, our reporter got a selfie with Novakovich in front of the visitor center. But there's still one more - a winery tasting room - to go!