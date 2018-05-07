Hydroplane testing to begin June 1

TRI-CITIES, WA - The countdown is on - less than 30 days from now, the 2018 hydroplane season will officially begin! And of course, it will all kick off here in the Tri-Cities.

Four H1 Unlimited Hydroplane race teams will hit the water to kick off the 2018 H1 Unlimited Hydroplane racing series on June 1 on the Columbia River!

This is all ahead of the season opener at the Southern Cup on Guntersville Lake, Alabama, on June 22-24. And as always - Jimmy Shane and the U-1 Miss Homestreet as well as national champion runner-up Andrew Tate in the U-9 Les Schwab Tires are set to test. Also, the U-11 Reliable Diamond Tools presents J&D's, driven by Tom Thompson and the U-440 Bucket List Racing, driven by 2017 rookie of the year Dustin Echols will be testing as well.

The testing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and is free to the general public.