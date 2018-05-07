Walmart limits opioid prescriptions - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Walmart limits opioid prescriptions



UNITED STATES - Walmart has announced it's limiting opioid prescriptions.

The retailer - along with Sam's Club - said its pharmacies will no longer provide more than a 7-day supply of most prescription painkillers. This is for initial opioid prescriptions for acute pain, like for minor dental surgery.

The new restrictions at Walmart and Sam's Club are expected to take effect within 60 days.

