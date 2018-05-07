Today declared Melanoma Monday

UNITED STATES - The American Academy of Dermatology is using the month of May to raise awareness about skin cancer, and has declared today Melanoma Monday.

The American Cancer Society predicts doctors will diagnose more than 90,000 cases of melanoma this year. Melanoma is the deadliest type of skin cancer, but it is preventable.

Experts recommend using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day... even on cloudy days.