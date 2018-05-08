YPD investigating early morning shooting

We are told no more information is available at this moment.

Yakima, WA- Police in Yakima are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near Pleasant Avenue and West Viola Avenue, but by the time police got there everyone had already left.

Police found four shell casings and a single bullet, but no damage and no victim has come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call YPD at 757-6200.