Pendleton Air Museum Grand Opening

Event Location: 21 SW Emigrant Ave, Pendleton, Oregon

Event Date: May 19, 2018

Time of the Event: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Pendleton Air Museum located at 21 SW Emigrant Ave., Pendleton's new history and cultural museum is having their Grand Opening May 19, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. with an Ambassadors ribbon cutting at 11:15 a.m. Stop by and check out this compact museum, dedicated to military and aviation history and Pendleton's involvement. Have some refreshments, sign up for a door prize or have your picture taken with a Rosie the Riveter or a WWII soldier. If you are looking for something to do this is your opportunity to be on the ground floor of an exciting new museum. Become a Pendleton Air Museum member today.