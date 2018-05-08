Hospital staff successfully revive toddler authorities found submerged in canal

TOPPENISH, WA - A toddler was rescued and revived by responding agencies and hospital staff after he was found submerged in a canal near Toppenish.

On May 8 at about 11:20 a.m., the Yakima County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing 2-year-old male toddler at a house in the 200 block of E. McDonald Road. The toddler had least been seen about 15 minutes before police were called. It was also reported that there was a canal flowing right next to the residence.

Several Yakima County Sheriff's Office detectives, patrol deputies, Yakima Fire Department District 5 (Lower Valley Fire) an ambulance crew, Zillah Police Department, Washington State Patrol troopers and Yakama Nation Tribal Police responded to the area to assist in the search for the missing toddler.

The toddler had last been seen playing with several other children that had been at the house and had been in the canal bank., and a search of the property - including several vehicles and out buildings - did not result in finding the toddler. The canal banks were checked as well as an area about 500 yards downstream of the house.

At about noon, one of the WSP troopers who had responded noticed that an arm of the toddler was sticking up out of the water through the buildup of debris at the diversion site. The trooper and Yakima County deputies pulled the toddler from the water. The toddler was not responsive and was immediately taken to the waiting ambulance.

A WSP trooper immediately started performing CPR on the toddler and the toddler was quickly provided advanced care by ambulance personnel. The toddler was then taken to the hospital in Toppenish where hospital staff continued to try to revive the toddler.

At about 2:00 p.m., the hospital staff had been able to revive the toddler, who had a spontaneous heart rate and blood pressure. The toddler was being air lifted to Children's Hospital via Airlift 7 to be treated.

The water in the canal was muddy, running high and the water temperature was 43 degrees.

All the agencies worked well together in locating the toddler.

Out of respect for the family, the name of the toddler and the family will not be released.