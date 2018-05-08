Family along Rattlesnake Ridge gets new home

YAKIMA, WA - The Rattlesnake Ridge landslide startled many families living along Thorp Road, even causing several families to move.

But now, one family of five no longer has to live in fear of living next to Rattlesnake Ridge.

The Torres family was presented with keys to their new home. The moment was made possible with the help of Habitat For Humanity, and the family is beyond thankful for the organization's help and says they have been waiting for this moment for the last four years.

The mother of three tells us the family helped with the construction of the house and shares how she feels about her new home.

"All of my family is excited and happy," said Lorena Torres. "Before we lived alongside Thorp Road where the mountain was coming down and now we are getting ready to move into our new house."

The Torres family is one of eight to receive keys to a new home this year with the help of Habitat For Humanity. Overall, this is the 176th house the organization has helped with.