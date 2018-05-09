Kennewick Irrigation District closing road - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Irrigation District closing road

Kennewick, WA- You might want to add a little more time to your commute if your planning to drive in Kennewick this week.

A portion of Metaline Avenue at the intersection of Edison Street will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to install a mainline pipe.

The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

