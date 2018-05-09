Benton PUD's tips for National Electrical Safety Month

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton PUD has tips for children and adults so they can stay safe and alert around electricity both indoors and outdoors.

Tips for kids include making sure they don't fly their toys or play around electrical equipment such as power lines. When winds are strong, Benton PUD wants adults to make sure to pick up outdoor furniture and kids toys because those are things that can fly into a power line and cause an outage.

"This is the time of the year people are outside; they're working in their yards, they're doing projects, they're getting their pool ready, the yard ready for the spring or for the summer," explained Jody Henderson, Benton PUD Communications Analyst. "So we want to remind people that when they're outdoors there are some things they need to do so that they are safe."

In an emergency situation such as a downed power line, it's important that people stay as far away as they possibly can. Some common mistakes that people make include not being aware of the electricity or the electrical equipment that surrounds them.

Benton PUD is offering reading materials on how to stay safe to customers, all they have to do is call in and request the information.