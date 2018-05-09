Wind and rain considered factors in I-82 crash that killed 12-year-old

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - A 12-year-old boy is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-82 Tuesday night.

On May 8 at about 7:15 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on I-82 near milepost 4.

32-year-old Raymond Ramone Dick Shippentower of Pendleton was driving westbound on I-82 with three passengers: 38-year-old Christina Marie Leyva of Pendleton, a 12-year-old male, and a 3-year-old female. The van veered off the road and rolled over in the median.

The 12-year-old suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. All of the other passengers received minor or non-life threatening injuries.

Wind and rain are being considered as contributing factors of the crash.

OSP was assisted by Fire District #1, Umatilla Fire Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation.

I-82 was restricted to one lane for three and a half hours while the investigation was being completed.