Pasco convicted felon gets 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm possession

SPOKANE, WA - 39-year-old Jared Ryan Marcum of Pasco, WA was sentenced today after his conviction on December 1, 2017, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Marcum was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 10 years of court supervision.

According to court documents, Kennewick Police officers stopped the driver of a Cadillac who had an arrest warrant. Officers identified Marcum as the front-seat passenger and a known convicted felon. After arresting the driver, officers began an impound of the Cadillac because Marcum did not have a valid driver's license. While searching the vehicle, officers found a handgun and suspected drugs in the glove box. After getting a search warrant, officers seized 288 grams of meth, 51 grams of heroin, a digital scale, and a loaded firearm. Marcum's fingerprints and DNA were found on the scale and firearm.

At sentencing, Judge Edward F. Shea noted that Marcum's lengthy criminal history of drug dealing, violence, and possession of firearms indicated his "continued lack of respect for the law." Judge Shea also imposed a 2-year concurrent term of imprisonment for Marcum's commission of the offenses while on federal supervised release. In 2006, Marcum received a 10-year term of imprisonment for similar firearm-related conduct.

Judge Joseph H. Harrington said, "The Court's sentence will serve protect the community, punish Marcum, and deter others who might consider committing similar crimes in our community. I commend the law enforcement officers who worked on this case. Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome of this matter. The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington is, and will continue to be, committed to prosecuting aggressively and seeking appropriate punishment for offenders who possess with intent to distribute drugs and illegally possess firearms in this District."