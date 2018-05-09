Bitcoin ATM now available in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - The evolution of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency continues; this time, with an ATM opening in Yakima.

The new Coinme ATM at Phone Shop in Yakima is the only physical location where you can purchase the cryptocurrency in eastern Washington. Anyone can use the Coinme machine to get the digital currency.

"It's definitely unique," Rosendo Lopez, the owner of Phone Shop. "There's not one like it in central Washington... and it allows people here in this area to get involved with the currency."

It works by putting in your license, which automatically creates a digital profile for you with Coinme and then you just insert the amount of money you want to put into your digital wallet. The entire process takes about 60 seconds.

If you're interested in more information on Bitcoin or cryptocurrency, the Phone Shop Yakima teaches weekly and monthly classes. They're located at 1209 E. Washington Avenue, Union Gap, or you can call them at 509-833-2544.