Epi-pen shortage due to manufacturing delays

UNITED STATES - The FDA has declared a shortage of epi-pens, used to treat severe allergic reactions.

The announcement comes after hundreds of people reported trouble filling prescriptions for the devices. Some patients had to wait several weeks, or have not been able to get one at all.

Mylan, the company that makes the epi-pen, says the shortage is due to manufacturing delays.

Meanwhile, there are other brands of epinephrine auto-injectors available. All contain the same medication to help people having life-threatening allergic reactions.