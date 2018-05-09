HPV vaccine protects young women from cervical cancer, study sho - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HPV vaccine protects young women from cervical cancer, study shows

  UNITED STATES - New research suggests the HPV vaccine does protect young women against cervical cancer.

Scientists looked at 26 studies involving over 73,000 women. They found the HPV vaccine reduced the risk of pre-cancer, especially in women vaccinated before the age of 26.

There was also little risk of serious side effects.

