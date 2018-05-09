Americans worried about opioid crisis - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Americans worried about opioid crisis

UNITED STATES - An American Psychiatric Association poll finds Americans are also worried about the country's opioid crisis.

Nearly one-third of people surveyed said they know someone who is - or has been - addicted to opioids or prescription painkillers. And nearly half feel it is easy to get illegal opioids.

Most Americans favor improving access to treatment over imposing stricter punishments for opioid abuse.

