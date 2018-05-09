Millennial follows her dreams, opens a Bridal Bar in Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - Our Millennials on the Move series continues... with a woman who's opened a one-stop shop for all things Tri-Cities.

From weddings and event planning to everything in between, Alexandra RoseLee's White Glove Weddings Bridal Bar is the place to be.

This is a story about falling back in love with the one that got away. After reconnecting on social media, a whirlwind romance took Yvonne Sands and Tony Sako all around the world until they landed back in the Tri-Cities.

"We've been apart 35 years, but it just seemed like a week... hadn't missed a step," admitted Sands. "The second I heard his voice on the phone, I just knew that it was real."

Small, intimate marriage ceremonies in Italy and Hawaii followed, but they always knew they wanted to celebrate their wedding with family and friends closer to home. With that decision came the overwhelming tasks that come with weddings, leading them right to White Glove Weddings Bridal Bar.

"For me, it was like picking a dentist or a lawyer. I know that I don't know, at the end, there's going to be a question that I should have asked at the start."

RoseLee, the owner, helps couples like Sands and Sako narrow down their search and find companies tailored to their needs.

"I do want to keep our talents local, so I would really like to encourage businesses, consumers that are local to stay local," RoseLee explained. "A lot of our economy is made up of small businesses, and so I want to utilize the resources that are here and the talents that are here."

RoseLee tells us that her business is not only for weddings and events, but she also offers help with other services locally... things like real estate and health and wellness.