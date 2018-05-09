Pint Night fundraiser held for Special Olympics in Yakima

YAKIMA- A controlled burn got out of hand Sunday, burning 91 acres. West Valley Fire Department said the call came in around 3 p.m. for a fire near Cottonwood Canyon Road. Since winds were blowing erratically in the canyon. Several homes were threatened by the fire which caused them to call for more crews all over the county. Since Washington DNR lands were threatned by the fire, two heli-tac crews, two engines, and a crew from DNR were brought in as well as a dozer from Fire ...