Pint Night fundraiser held for Special Olympics in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pint Night fundraiser held for Special Olympics in Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - A bar in Yakima hosted "Pint Night", a fundraiser that donates proceeds directly to the local Special Olympics in Yakima.

To learn more, visit this website: https://impact.sowa.org/team/152531

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures