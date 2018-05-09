Yakima presentation shows community leaders effects of marijuana on youth

YAKIMA, WA - Community leaders learned about the evolution of marijuana and the impacts it can have on our youth during a presentation today.

The event "State of our Youth" brought together education, law enforcement, and health care leaders who support the prevention of substance abuse among kids.

Steven Freng, the leader of the presentation, said a major issue is that today's kids see marijuana as harmless. He says this is alarming because laced marijuana is out there and can jeopardize someone's life.

Educational leader Kevin Chase says educating teachers and students about the dangers of marijuana is the first step.

"I think it's all about awareness," Chase said. "It's about kids understanding the real effects of it and the dangers of it... educate our teachers and our educators about what to look for, for substance abuse issues and just get in the ground for kids that really need the support."

Chase also says that students face more difficulties as marijuana continues to become more readily available.

Safe Yakima Youth Coalition put the presentation together, and they plan on having one regarding opioids in the fall.