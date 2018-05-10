Yakima Police Department investigating fatal stabbing

5-10-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened overnight.

The investigation continues, and so far we know that one person is dead and police have arrested one person in connection to this.

Around 3 a.m. this morning, Yakima Police responded to a call near Naches and Chestnut Avenue about a man that had been stabbed. When police arrived, they noticed a man running from the scene. Officers found a 23-year-old Hispanic male lying in an alley suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital but did not make it, and passed away.

Police arrested the man that was seen running from the scene. They are also searching through the man's room, which happens to be inside a transitional house not too far from the crime scene.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact YPD (509) 575-6200, 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 248-9980.

