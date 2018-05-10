Yakima River to open for hatchery spring chinook fishing

YAKIMA, WA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening three sections of the Yakima River to fishing for hatchery spring chinook salmon.

Areas:

The Hwy. 240 Bridge in Richland (river mile 2.1) to the Grant Ave. Bridge in Prosser (river mile 47.0), about 1,000 feet downstream of Prosser Dam. The Wine Country Rd. Bridge in Prosser (river mile 47.3), about 1,300 feet upstream of Prosser Dam, to the State Route 241 (Sunnyside - Mabton Hwy.) Bridge (river mile 59.8).

C. From the Interstate 82 bridge at Union Gap (river mile 107.1) to the BNSF railroad bridge approximately 600 feet downstream of Roza Dam (river mile 127.8).

Dates: May 18, 2018, until further notice.

Reason for action: Yakama Nation and WDFW fishery managers are forecasting a harvestable return of 2,000 or more adult Cle Elum Hatchery spring chinook to the Yakima River, despite the run timing being late again this year.

Rule information (applies to all three areas):

Daily limit of two (2) hatchery chinook. Minimum size: 12 inches. Hatchery salmon are identified by a missing adipose fin and a healed scar in the location of the missing fin. Wild salmon (adipose fin intact) must be immediately released unharmed and cannot be removed from the water prior to release.

Terminal Gear: Up to two (2), single-point, barbless hooks with a hook gap from point to shank of 3/4 inch or less. Use of bait is allowed.

A Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement is required to participate in this fishery.

The use of two (2) fishing poles is permitted during the salmon fishery provided the participating angler has purchased a “Two-Pole Endorsement” (in addition to the freshwater fishing license and Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement).

Additional rule for Area A:

In Area (1) A., the Yakima River is closed to all fishing from 200 feet downstream to 200 feet upstream of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Chandler Pumping Station (river mile 35.8) for the duration of the salmon fishery.

Additional rules for Area C: