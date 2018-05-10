National Night Out Against Crime-Shadle Park

Event Location: 2005 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205

Event Date: August 11, 2018

Time of the Event: 6 pm-11 pm

6:00-7:00 PM Neighborhood BBQ- (While supplies last) 6:00-8:00 PM City of Spokane K-9 Demonstration, Landing and Look Inside Air One- Spokane County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Meet Spokane COPS Mounted Patrol, and greet other members of local law enforcement agencies. Come take a photo or two! 6:00-8:45 PM Human Foosball, Karaoke, Raffle, New kids Activity Booths, Resource Booths, Swimming at Shadle Park Aquatic Center, and Concessions. 8:45-11:00 PM Family movie “Night At The Museum” Contact: Danyll Van Lierop 509-294-7584