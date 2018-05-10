Two Rivers Park boat launch docks closed for replacement

KENNEWICK, WA – The Benton County Parks Department will be replacing all the floating dock sections of the Two Rivers Park boat launch, May 14-18, 2018.

Details About the Project

The replacement of the boat docks at Two Rivers Park, located at 213316 E Finley Rd., will help with the stability and safety of the docks, and make them compliant with modern dock standards. The current docks are over thirty (30) years old and have served their purpose well and are due to be replaced.The project will require full closure of the boat launch facility for one week (Monday-Friday), scheduled for: May 14-18, 2018.

The Benton County Parks Department apologizes for this inconvenience, but trusts that you will appreciate the results. They have created a web page for more information about the project, which can be found at www.tinyurl.com/TwoRiversBoatDock. They will also be posting regular updates to their Benton County Parks Facebook page and the Benton County Government Facebook page.

If you have any specific questions about the project, please contact:

Benton County Parks Department

509-736-3053

parks@co.benton.wa.us

Dedication Ceremony

A dedication ceremony to celebrate this new improvement is scheduled for:

Date: Thursday, May 24, 2018

Time: Noon (12:00 PM)

Location: Two Rivers Park

213316 E Finley Road

Kennewick, WA 99336