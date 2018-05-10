YCSO welcomes newest K-9 team: Deputy Ward and K-9 Zuza

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the newest K-9 partnership, Deputy Nick Ward and K-9 Zuza.

Deputy Ward and K-9 Zuza have successfully completed over 400 hours of K-9 specific training with the Spokane Police Department. Their training centered around criminal apprehension and tracking.

Deputy Ward and K-9 Zuza were certified per Washington Administrative Code 139-05-915 and also certified through Washington State Police Canine Association (W.S.P.C.A.).

Deputy Ward and K-9 Zuza are looking forward to getting back to work and making a positive impact in our community.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Spokane Police Department’s K-9 program and K-9 Support Northwest for their support in YCSO's K-9 program.