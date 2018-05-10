Wednesday night structure fire being investigated as arson

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on May 9 at 9:58 p.m. at 203 Avery Street. The fire was brought under control at 10:06 p.m.

First units on scene reported fire in the southwest corner of the structure. It was discovered the structure was empty, and there was a strong smell of gasoline both inside and outside the structure. Crews went inside and quickly extinguished the fire.

A PD unit first on scene noted that the sliding glass door on the south side of the structure was open, along with the strong smell of gasoline. There were obvious signs of the use of gasoline inside the structure to start the fire.

Damage to the property and contents is estimated at $10,000, with total value of the property estimated at $68,000.

The fire cause is determined to be arson, with obvious signs of gasoline use in the structure.

WWPD will be conducting further investigations from this point on.

The responsible for the property is Valerie Anderson from Seaquist Real Estate.

There were no injuries to firefighters, and there were no occupants.