ALDI is recalling around 35,000 deep fryers because the deep fryer heating element can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

ALDI Recalls Deep Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards:

Recall Date: May 10, 2018

Recall Number: 18-152

Recall Summary

Name of Product:

Ambiano mini deep fryers

Hazard:

The deep fryer heating element can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled deep fryers and return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

ALDI at 800-366-9967 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.aldi.us and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Pictures available here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/ALDI-Recalls-Deep-Fryers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Recall Details

Units:

About 35,000

Description:

This recall involves Ambiano mini deep fryers sold in two colors, brushed stainless steel and red. The recalled deep fryers have a black lid and were sold with a metal food basket. The deep fryers measure about 9.45 inches wide by 10.43 inches high by 8.23 inches deep. The units have Ambiano printed on the front. The barcode numbers listed below can be found on the bottom of the unit on the silver rating label.

Color/Model Barcode Number Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer 20072483 Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer 20072490

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the deep fryers catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

ALDI stores nationwide from February 2018 through March 2018 for about $15.

Manufacturer(s):

Guangzhou Linkco Electrical Industries Limited, of China

Importer(s):

ALDI Inc., of Batavia, Ill.

Distributor(s):

ALDI Inc., of Batavia, Ill.

Manufactured In:

China