Munchkin is recalling around 72,000 units because the bath toy can break apart and expose small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Munchkin Recalls Waterpede Bath Toys Due to Choking Hazard:

Recall Date: May 10, 2018

Recall Number: 18-153

Recall Summary

Name of Product:

Waterpede™ children’s bath toys

Hazard:

The bath toy can break apart exposing small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately take the bath toy away from young children and contact Munchkin for a free replacement bath toy of comparable value.

Consumer Contact:

Munchkin toll-free at 877-242-3134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online atwww.munchkin.com , click on Help at the bottom of the page and then Recalls for more information.

Pictures available here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Munchkin-Recalls-Waterpede-Bath-Toys-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Recall Details

Units:

About 72,000

Description:

This recall involves Munchkin’s Waterpede bath toys. The one piece multi-colored Centipede -shaped toy allows water to be scooped from the top, and flows through the chambers of bottom. The bath toy is 100% plastic and is for children six months and up.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the toy breaking apart and exposing small beads. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Babies R Us, Target, and other stores nationwide and online at munchkin.com from September 2015 through January 2018 for between $5 and $7.

Importer(s):

Munchkin Inc., of Van Nuys, Calif.

Manufactured In:

China