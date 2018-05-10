illy is recalling around 65,000 units because the coffee bean can lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard.

illy Recalls 8.8-Ounce Whole Bean Coffee Cans Due to Injury Hazard:

Recall Date: May 10, 2018

Recall Number: 18-154

Recall Summary

Name of Product:

illy 8.8-ounce whole bean coffee cans

Hazard:

The coffee bean can lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should not open or use a recalled coffee can and contact illy for a free replacement product.

Consumer Contact:

illy toll-free at 855-282-4682 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at caninfo@illy.com or online at www.illy.com/caninfo for more information

Pictures available here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/illy-Recalls-88Ounce-Whole-Bean-Coffee-Cans-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Details

Units:

About 65,000

Description:

This recall involves only Whole Bean 250 gram/8.8 ounce cans of illy coffee in medium, dark roast and decaf with no air valve on the bottom of the canister with a best by date of 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 printed on the bottom of the can. The silver, cylinder-shaped coffee cans have the “illy” logo printed on the front with a red, black or green-colored accent line across the top and bottom of the can.

Coffee can size Coffee type Best by date Can Accent Color 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Medium Roast 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 Red 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Dark Roast 10/2019 or 11/2019 Black 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Decaf 10/2019 Green

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Jet.com from November 2017 through May 2018 for about $15.

Manufacturer(s):

illycaffé S.p.A, of Italy

Importer(s):

illycaffé North America Inc., of Rye Brook, N.Y.

Manufactured In:

Italy