Body recovered from Palouse Falls undergoing autopsy to confirm identity

KENNEWICK, WA - On May 10, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to Palouse Falls for a man who had fallen into the water above the falls. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Noble Stoneman of Pullman, WA.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, and Fire Department personnel searched for Stoneman but it was unsuccessful.

On May 14, the Sheriff's Office along with Dive Rescue and Med Star recovered a body below Palouse Falls. FCSO believes the body to be that of Noble Stoneman. The coroner's office is currently working to confirm and release the identity.

5-14-18 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff says rescue crews have found a body at Palouse Falls.

Officials with Columbia Basin Dive Rescue say it is most likely the body of 26-year-old Noble Stoneman from Pullman. The Franklin County Coroner is now doing an autopsy to be sure.

Stoneman went missing last Thursday while hiking with a friend above the falls. Part of the hillside gave way and Stoneman fell into the waters below.

This is the second death at Palouse Falls in the last three weeks.

5-11-18 UPDATE:

LACROSSE, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's is identifying the missing man as 26-year-old Noble Stoneman from Pullman.

According to Undersheriff Dan McCary, the search has been called off because the conditions are too dangerous.

5-10-18 UPDATE:

SPOKANE, WA (AP) - One person has been reported missing after falling into the water at Palouse Falls State Park.

A spokesperson at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it received a 9-1-1 call around 1 p.m. Thursday from a witness who reported a friend had fallen into the water and did not surface.

Multiple rescue crews have responded.

On April 21, Issac Engell was killed when he was sucked underneath the falls while swimming with friends. His body was located days later.

After Engell disappeared, the popular state park closed for several days. It reopened May 3.

Last year on May 29, Cade Prophet was killed when he slipped and fell from a cliff and into a river just above the falls. His body was recovered a day later.

5-10-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

LACROSSE, WA - Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is working to recover a body from the waters of Palouse Falls after Franklin County Sheriff's deputies say a man fell from the top of the falls - about 200 feet.

No other information is known at this time. This story will be updated.