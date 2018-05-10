Evening for the Angels - Benefit for Hospice

Event Location: Red Lion Richland Hanford House. 802 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352

Event Date: 7/7/18

Time of the Event: 6pm

Join us for an evening under the stars with a live musical performance, local wines and craft beer and hand-made chocolates in the courtyard at the Richland Red Lion as we gather to support Chaplaincy Hospice House and the loving care provided to patients and families in the hospice house. This year’s theme is “The Great American Songbook” performed by Cathy Kelly, accompanied by Steve Haberman. New this year is a Social Hour beginning at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available at chaplaincyhealthcare.org/event/angels Advanced reservations are required.