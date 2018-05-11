Franklin County investigating fatal motorcycle crash

5-11-18 UPDATE:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Early Friday morning around 12:25 a.m., two motorcycles crashed into each other at Dogwood Road and Glade Road, killing one of the riders.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Larry Pence of Tri-Cities was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed northbound on Glade Road when he collided with 58-year-old John Orozco of Basin City who was traveling in the same direction on his own motorcycle.

Orozco was pronounced dead at the scene. Pence was transported to Kadlec Hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

-----------------------------

5-11-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning near Glade road and Dogwood road outside of Pasco.

One person was killed and another taken to the hospital.

Deputies say there were two motorcycles involved and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

No word yet on the condition of the second person.