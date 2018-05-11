RICHLAND, WA - Retapped Rhythm and Brews music festival which features local bands and artists is coming to town.

The gates open at 12:00 p.m. at John Dam Plaza in Richland and will be running until 10:30 p.m.

The bands featured include: Bent on Blues, Coyote Kings, Delgado Brothers, Junkyard Jane, Shoot Jake and Wasteland Kings.