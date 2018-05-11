Guns, suspected narcotics found after SWAT arrests wanted suspect

WALLA WALLA, WA - During the search of a home on Malcolm St. after SWAT helped apprehend wanted suspect Michael Williams, several guns and suspected narcotics were found.

Department of Corrections officers were searching the house after the arrest and found two firearms as well as about 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine and some other items.

The evidence was turned over to police investigators and charges for Williams were filed for the following crimes: Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. An undisclosed amount of cash was also found in the home.