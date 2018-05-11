Washington Connections Academy Free Family Information Session

Event Location: SpringHill Suites Kennewick Tri-Cities - 7048 W. Grandridge Blvd. Kennewick, WA 99336

Event Date: 7/17/2018

Time of the Event: 6:30 PM

More information: 1-800-382-6010

http://www.connectionsacademy.com/washington-online-school/learn-more/events

Washington Connections Academy, a tuition-free virtual public school, will host a free information session for families interested in learning about its online program and individualized approach to education in preparation for the 2018-19 academic year. Washington Connections Academy will serve grades K-10 in the 2018-19 school year. The school will add one grade per year, ultimately serving students in grades K–12.?Connections Academy is a division of Connections Education, which is accredited by AdvancED.

The information session will provide families with an opportunity to meet with a Connections Academy teacher, thoroughly explore the school’s program and curriculum, and learn about the enrollment process. Other topics covered include: how teachers interact with students in the virtual environment, personalized learning opportunities including options for accelerated learning and gifted programs, college preparation, socialization, the role of the parent or other Learning Coach, and the use of technology.